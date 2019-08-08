Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Colonial Presbyterian Church Overland Park , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Canfield, Deanna Classen "Dee" 65, passed away on August 3rd. Dee was born March 27th, 1954, and was the fifth of six children born to Linda Wiens Classen and Isaac Classen. She was preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings. As a child, Dee brought joy and happiness to her family. At an early age she committed her life to her Lord, a decision which would influence her life, education, work, whom she would marry and the family she would raise. After completing public education in Wichita, KS, Dee attended Moody Bible Institute and Oak Hills Bible School. Dee went on to be the first in her family to earn a college degree, which she received from Friends University in Wichita. She volunteered at World Impact and was a full-time staff member of Youth for Christ, working with Junior High Clubs. In the fall of 1975, she met Ken Canfield, whom she married on May 28th, 1976. Together they would raise five children, and upon her passing they were blessed to have twelve grandchildren. Dee was known for her kindness, her organization skills, and her love for music and worship. She was a naturally gifted counselor and furthered her education by completing an M.A. in counseling later in life. Dee was very supportive of her husband's work, which led to them living in Vancouver, BC, Manhattan, KS, Kansas City, Los Angeles and finally in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Dee enjoyed travel, helping families establish strong marriages and being engaged in Bible studies. Her love for the Bible - particularly the books of James and Proverbs, and her life verse, Romans 8:28 - provided strong reference points for living. Dee was always involved in a local church and had rich fellowship with others. Dee is survived by Ken, her husband of 43 years, and the joys of her life, her children: Hannah Mabie, Sarah Heimer, Joel Canfield, Micah Canfield and Rachel Miller, along with her three sons-in-law, Ted Mabie, Justin Heimer, Adam Miller, and daughter-in-law Brigitta Canfield. She found great delight and satisfaction in being Nana to: Noah, Blythe, Grace, Pierce, Rose, Tenley, Flora, Saylor, Urban, Andrews, Ridley, and Royal! Funeral services for Dee will be at Colonial Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS, August 17th at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers and to honor Dee, the family has established a memorial at Veronica's Voice (a ministry to young women who have been trapped in sex trafficking). Send gifts in her honor to Veronica's Voice, P.O Box 172472, Kansas City, KS 66117, or give on line at

