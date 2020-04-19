Hamilton, Deanna (Toney) age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Visitation, 1-4pm, Sun. Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Services. Preceded by parents, Sheldon Toney and Dorotha (Dorrough) Toney-Blair; brother, Robert Toney. Survivors: husband, Jerry; sons, Randall (Valerie) Hamilton of Hutchinson, James Hamilton and Philip Hamilton, both of Wichita; sister, Delores "Skeeter" Miller of Haysville; grandchildren, Elijah and Lillianna Hamilton. Memorials: Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1415 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67211 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020