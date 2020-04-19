Deanna (Toney) Hamilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna (Toney) Hamilton.
Service Information
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS
67026
(620)-584-2244
Notice
Send Flowers

Hamilton, Deanna (Toney) age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Visitation, 1-4pm, Sun. Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Services. Preceded by parents, Sheldon Toney and Dorotha (Dorrough) Toney-Blair; brother, Robert Toney. Survivors: husband, Jerry; sons, Randall (Valerie) Hamilton of Hutchinson, James Hamilton and Philip Hamilton, both of Wichita; sister, Delores "Skeeter" Miller of Haysville; grandchildren, Elijah and Lillianna Hamilton. Memorials: Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1415 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67211 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.