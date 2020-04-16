KINSLEY-Abildgaard, Deanna Kay 54, of Kinsley, passed away on April 12, 2020. The daughter of Dennis and Ruth Hattrup of Kinsley, she is a graduate of Kinsley High School and Kansas State University. Her career included working as a Vice President of Compliance at CURO Management LLC, in Wichita. Deanna married her best friend Bill Abildgaard. They had recently relocated to Kinsley after living in Wichita for a number of years. She will be remembered by her selfless devotion to her faith, family and friends. Deanna is survived by her husband Bill, Kinsley; step-daughter Nickki Neises (Dan), step-granddaughter Jaidan Abildgaard, all of Wichita; brother-in-law Garry Abildgaard (Sherri) Wichita; Mother Ruth Hattrup Kinsley; brothers & sisters: Chuck Hattrup (Mary) Manhattan; Pat Menthen (Wayne) California; Rita Faires (Wichita); Bev Jensen Woolard (Dan) Kinsley; Duane (Kit) Colorado; Denise Priest (Melvin) Kinsley; Darlene Judy (Kinsley); Dan (Alicia Hodges) Kinsley; Judy Gleason (Phil) Spearville; Joann Stephens (Greg) Wichita; Tammy White (Darcy) Wichita; Michelle Blodgett (Paul) Manhattan; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father Dennis; brother Larry; brothers-in-law Henry Judy and Bill Faires; and special family friend Ron Jensen. Family graveside services in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggestions to St. Nicholas Parish or St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, in care of McKillip Funeral, Kinsley KS.

