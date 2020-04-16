Deanna Kay Abildgaard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Kay Abildgaard.
Service Information
McKillip Memorial Funeral Home
623 Marsh
Kinsley, KS
67547
(620)-659-2311
Notice
Send Flowers

KINSLEY-Abildgaard, Deanna Kay 54, of Kinsley, passed away on April 12, 2020. The daughter of Dennis and Ruth Hattrup of Kinsley, she is a graduate of Kinsley High School and Kansas State University. Her career included working as a Vice President of Compliance at CURO Management LLC, in Wichita. Deanna married her best friend Bill Abildgaard. They had recently relocated to Kinsley after living in Wichita for a number of years. She will be remembered by her selfless devotion to her faith, family and friends. Deanna is survived by her husband Bill, Kinsley; step-daughter Nickki Neises (Dan), step-granddaughter Jaidan Abildgaard, all of Wichita; brother-in-law Garry Abildgaard (Sherri) Wichita; Mother Ruth Hattrup Kinsley; brothers & sisters: Chuck Hattrup (Mary) Manhattan; Pat Menthen (Wayne) California; Rita Faires (Wichita); Bev Jensen Woolard (Dan) Kinsley; Duane (Kit) Colorado; Denise Priest (Melvin) Kinsley; Darlene Judy (Kinsley); Dan (Alicia Hodges) Kinsley; Judy Gleason (Phil) Spearville; Joann Stephens (Greg) Wichita; Tammy White (Darcy) Wichita; Michelle Blodgett (Paul) Manhattan; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father Dennis; brother Larry; brothers-in-law Henry Judy and Bill Faires; and special family friend Ron Jensen. Family graveside services in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggestions to St. Nicholas Parish or St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, in care of McKillip Funeral, Kinsley KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.