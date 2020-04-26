Deanna Oliver

Service Information
Reflection Pointe - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS
67210
(316)-618-9898
DERBY-Oliver, Deanna 76, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born May 28, 1943 to Cecil and Charlsie (Timmons) Lewis in Johnson County, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Frank Lewis. Deanna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Bruno; granddaughter, Amy Bruno; and a large extended family. A private family graveside service will take place at Branson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020
