Sell, DeAnna 45, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born May 17, 1974 to Gideon and Debbie (Robinson) Lair in Yuma, AZ. DeAnna was the most beautiful woman inside and out. She was a friend to all and a stranger to no one. Her heart, her love, and her laugh will be cherished by everyone she met, forever. She was preceded in death by her mother. DeAnna is survived by her father; husband of 15 years, Michael; children, Benjamin and Jacob; siblings, Brian (Erika) Lair and Alisha (Chris) Corbett; and nieces and nephews, Jordynn, Tyler, Anna, Caleb, Ellie, Jordan, and Mechiah. Funeral: 10 am, Monday, December 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Haysville, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made payable to: The Michael A Sell and/or Deanna D Sell Revocable Trust, c/o Edward Jones, 4615 N. Maize Rd., Maize, KS 67101. The funds will be allocated to Benjamin and Jacob's 529 accounts for college.



