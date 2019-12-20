Ghosh, Debasish "Dave" aged 66, passed away on December 7th, 2019. He was born on July 7th, 1953 in New Delhi, India. He was an aerospace engineer and retired from Hawker Beechcraft in 2011. Debasish is survived by his wife, Sumita, and two daughters, Sangita and Debolina. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial will be held 2 pm Dec. 21st at Wichita Collegiate Galicia Auditorium. Donations can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019