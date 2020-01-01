Debbie Jo (Kilts) Sanchez (1957 - 2020)
Sanchez, Debbie Jo (Kilts) 62, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born December 1, 1957 to Danny and Sharon (Clark) Kilts in Wichita, KS. Debbie enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She worked for Sedgwick County over 10 years. Debbie is survived by her parents; husband of 15 years, Larry; children, Jeremiah Wampler, Valerie Allison, Laurie (Kelly) Guinn, Stacie Grewing, Scott (Audra) Sanchez, and Stephanie (Jerimiah) Webb; siblings, Dan Kilts, Pam Blevins, and Ron Kilts; 19 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020
