Debbie L. "Deb" Hains
June 14, 1957 - August 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - Age 63, passed away August 30, 2020. Born June 14, 1957 to Charles and Carol Blalack in Wichita, Kansas. Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Ann (Vice) Blalack. She is survived by her father, Charles Blalack; husband, Pat Hains; sons, Peter (Shani) Baker and Eddie Baker; step-brother, Brian McCabe; sister, Michelle Rader; and 3 grandchildren. Memorials in Deb's memory can be made to, Alcoholics Anonymous, 2812 E. English St., Wichita, KS 67211. A private service will be held.