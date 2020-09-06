1/1
Debbie L. "Deb" Hains
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie L. "Deb" Hains
June 14, 1957 - August 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - Age 63, passed away August 30, 2020. Born June 14, 1957 to Charles and Carol Blalack in Wichita, Kansas. Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Ann (Vice) Blalack. She is survived by her father, Charles Blalack; husband, Pat Hains; sons, Peter (Shani) Baker and Eddie Baker; step-brother, Brian McCabe; sister, Michelle Rader; and 3 grandchildren. Memorials in Deb's memory can be made to, Alcoholics Anonymous, 2812 E. English St., Wichita, KS 67211. A private service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved