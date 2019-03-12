Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Hong. View Sign

Hong, Deborah 66, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born August 11, 1952 to Thaine and Anna Mae (Wilson) Evans in Anthony, KS. Deborah was a co-founder of Hong's Landscape. She enjoyed singing in her church choir and was an active member of Pawnee Avenue Church of God. Deborah loved quilting with her friends and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Thaine Evans; and grandson, Jacob Hong. Deborah is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ilsik Hong; children, Dail (Lori) Hong, Ted Hong, and Jewell (Jason) Brungardt; grandchildren, Isaac Hong, Chloe Hong, Leah Hong, Grace Hong, Savannah Brungardt, Bryce Brungardt, and Alyson Brungardt; and siblings, Ken (Marcie) Evans and Linda Chambers. Visitation: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Pawnee Avenue Church of God, 2611 E. Pawnee St., Wichita, KS 67211. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .

3201 South Webb Road

Wichita , KS 67210

