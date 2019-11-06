Carrasco, Deborah Kay "Deb" 66, retired legal assistant passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Hugh "Mack" McClure and sister, Anya McClure. Survived by her mother, Myrna McClure; husband, Emilio Carrasco; son, Nathan (Patrice) Casper; daughter, April Turley; sister, Shaunna Scovel; and 9 grandchildren. Visitation 6-8pm with family, Friday, November 8th, Funeral Service 1pm, Saturday, November, 9th, both at Resthaven Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019