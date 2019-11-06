Deborah Kay "Deb" Carrasco

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Kay "Deb" Carrasco.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Carrasco, Deborah Kay "Deb" 66, retired legal assistant passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Hugh "Mack" McClure and sister, Anya McClure. Survived by her mother, Myrna McClure; husband, Emilio Carrasco; son, Nathan (Patrice) Casper; daughter, April Turley; sister, Shaunna Scovel; and 9 grandchildren. Visitation 6-8pm with family, Friday, November 8th, Funeral Service 1pm, Saturday, November, 9th, both at Resthaven Chapel.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon