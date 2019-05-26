Young, Deborah Kay 59, of Wichita, KS, passed away May 18, 2019, at 8:18 pm. She was born March 3, 1960, in Independence, KS to Jerry G. and Valerie S. Dienst Young. The family moved to Wichita in 1961. Debbie was a beloved foster mom, talented artist, proud East High graduate, an owner of Cake 'n Cater Deli back in the day, a national award- winning cake decorator, an incredible cook, a devoted friend and a kind, amazing soul. She is survived by her parents; her sisters, Christine N. and Kellie A. Young; niece, Erin K. Rust. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the , the Kidney Foundation, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice at St. Francis Hospital. Share condolences online at www.dlwichita.com or [email protected] A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019