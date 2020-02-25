Blumhardt, Deborah L. went home on Feb. 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother. She is survived by her husband Mo, her mother, 7 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 daughters, and 4 grandchildren. Deb was an animal lover above all things. Big dogs were her favorite! Over time she also had numerous birds for pets as well. Deb was also a people lover. She enjoyed her monthly Brunch Bunch and other adventures with friends. Her favorite people were her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was her living her best life. She will be missed, but always with us in spirit. If you would like to give a blessing in her honor, please donate to your local Humane Society or animal shelter. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Sat. Feb. 29, at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020