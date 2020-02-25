Deborah L. Blumhardt

Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Blumhardt, Deborah L. went home on Feb. 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother. She is survived by her husband Mo, her mother, 7 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 daughters, and 4 grandchildren. Deb was an animal lover above all things. Big dogs were her favorite! Over time she also had numerous birds for pets as well. Deb was also a people lover. She enjoyed her monthly Brunch Bunch and other adventures with friends. Her favorite people were her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was her living her best life. She will be missed, but always with us in spirit. If you would like to give a blessing in her honor, please donate to your local Humane Society or animal shelter. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Sat. Feb. 29, at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020
