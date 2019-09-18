LAWRENCE-Laughlin, Deborah "Deb" 60, of Lawrence KS passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 of natural causes. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt and will be missed. She was a proud Alum of West High School in Wichita Kansas, and a fierce KSU Alum and Catbacker. She is predeceased by her father Peter Laughlin, and joined shortly after on August 31, 2019 by her mother, Carolyn Laughlin. She has four remaining sisters: Linda Keller, Diane Sanchez, Kelly Cooper and Brenda Stoner, and 4 nieces, 2 nephews: Amy Harvey, Bryan Harvey, Jeffrey Penachio, Victoria Cooper, Lauren Sanchez and Casey Stoner, and one great-grand-niece, Parker Harvey. In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a service; instead please send your donations to the Lawrence Humane Society at 1805 E. 19th St, Lawrence, KS 66046 in her name. Cards for the family may be sent to the Deb Laughlin Family c/o Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St, Lawrence, KS 66044.

