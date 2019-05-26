Spencer, Deborah Louise age 68, passed away May 21, 2019, born September 19, 1950 to Donald and Margaret Hillwick. Deborah was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, nurse, and friend that will be dearly missed. She enjoyed pending time with her husband, 9 grandchildren, and daughters, reading, listening to music, sewing, and crocheting. She was preceded in death by both parents and brother, Michael Hillwick. Deborah is survived by husband of 17 years, William "Bill" Spencer; daughters, Heather (Dan) Gray of Andover, KS, Hayley Lies, and Megan Hammans; brother, Donnie Hillwick of of Wichita, KS; and grandchildren, Hunter, Taryn, and Braydon Gray, Paul, Andrew and Lauren Lies, and Alyssa, Tyler, and Peyton Hammans. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Celebration of Life service will be held 3:30pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019