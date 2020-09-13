Deborah Sue Aguirre
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020

Wichita, KS - 68, middle school and high school paraprofessional, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 18; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Deborah loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was artistic, loved cardmaking and other arts and crafts, and loved talking with family and friends by any means necessary. She had been a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for almost 20 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Junior Baker and Mary Baker, and brother, Vincent Large. Survivors: husband, Frankie; son, Jon (Gina) Aguirre of GA; sisters, Noel (Dale) Troll, Joyce (Mike) Voge and Gay Lynn Thornburg; stepbrothers, Kevin (Tedi) Bowen, Scott Bowen and Steve (Kim) St. Michel; stepsisters, Sonya Hoskinson and Nova Baker; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Rylee and Drew Aguirre. A memorial has been established with Susan G. Komen, P.O. Box 98060, Washington, DC 20090 and METAVIVOR, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis MD 21401.