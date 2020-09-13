1/1
Deborah Sue Aguirre
Deborah Sue Aguirre
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - 68, middle school and high school paraprofessional, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 18; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Deborah loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was artistic, loved cardmaking and other arts and crafts, and loved talking with family and friends by any means necessary. She had been a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for almost 20 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Junior Baker and Mary Baker, and brother, Vincent Large. Survivors: husband, Frankie; son, Jon (Gina) Aguirre of GA; sisters, Noel (Dale) Troll, Joyce (Mike) Voge and Gay Lynn Thornburg; stepbrothers, Kevin (Tedi) Bowen, Scott Bowen and Steve (Kim) St. Michel; stepsisters, Sonya Hoskinson and Nova Baker; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Rylee and Drew Aguirre. A memorial has been established with Susan G. Komen, P.O. Box 98060, Washington, DC 20090 and METAVIVOR, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis MD 21401. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ray & Retha Aguirre
Family
