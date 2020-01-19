Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Ann Krafcsik. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Krafcsik, Debra Ann On Sunday, December 29, 2019 Debra Ann Krafcsik, loving mother, friend and neighbor passed away at the age of 59. Debbie was born October 5th, 1960 in Newtown, Connecticut to Micheal and June Krafcsik. She moved to Kansas with her mother where she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in business. She had one daughter who she raised in Wichita. Throughout her life, Debbie prided herself on living life to the fullest. She had an incredible sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, food, dogs, and spending time with her close family and friends. She was known as someone who would give all she could. Deb was proceeded in death by her mother, June Krafcsik. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Frye (Josh); father, Mike Krafcsik; sisters, Linda Keely and Laura Koehn; niece, Adrienne Nelson; and nephew, Peter Koehn.

