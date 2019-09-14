Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Jean "Debbie" Yoder. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 View Map Send Flowers Notice

CHENEY-Yoder, Debra Jean "Debbie" 62, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi, St. Francis Campus, Wichita. She was born June 30, 1957, in Wichita, to James Frederick and Mynra Marie (Wynn) Pike. Debbie was a 1975 graduate of Nickerson High School. She graduated from Hutchinson Community College and Wichita State University. Debbie was a retired Registered Nurse for the Cheney Medical Center and Kingman Health Clinic. On July 3, 2010, she married Steven L. Yoder in Galveston, Texas. He survives. Also surviving are: daughters, Tabitha Haskett and husband Jason of Eudora, Jessica Pohlman and husband Dylan of Maize, Melissa Balthazar and husband Justin of Hill City; stepchildren, Tamela Yoder of Lecompton and Timothy Yoder and wife Lisa of Baldwin; uncle, Albert Wynn of Herington; sisters, Annette Pike of Partridge, Beth Bolia of Arkansas City, and Nancy Turner and husband Norm of Geneseo; 14 grandchildren; and step mother, Lillian Pike, Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by: her parents and brothers, Albert Butch Pike and Jimmy Dode Pike. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery presiding. Burial will be in Hazen Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 10 a.m. to service time Monday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions are to the Wichita Cancer Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

