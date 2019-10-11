Jones, Debra Passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing service 11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 12th at New Life Int'l Worship Center Bristow, OK. Survived by sons Richard Wallace of Union City, OK and Ronnie Wallace of Wichita, KS; daughter Lisa Wallace of Tulsa, OK; brothers Hubert Jones of OKC, OK, Mark Jones of Tulsa OK, Harold Jones of Wichita, KS, Robert Godwin of MO; sisters Vanessa Jones and Jacquelyn Godwin both of Tulsa, OK and Toni Godwin of Bristow, OK; 21 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019