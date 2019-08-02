Alley, Debra K. 67, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born in Wichita Ks. to Mitchell Wylie and Kathryn Wylie Garrett. Debra implemented and was Director of In home Respite Care in Wichita. She was a devout Catholic, loving Daughter, Mother, and Grammy to Kayleigh, Joseph, Isaiah, and Tommy. She was preceded in death by husband Gregory Alley, father Mitchell Wylie, and brother Thomas Wylie. Her survivors are daughters Kelli Alley, Kendra (Jose) Lopez, mother Kathryn Garrett, brothers Gregory Wylie, Michael (Kay) Wylie, many nieces and nephews. The Rosary is at 10:15 am Saturday, August 3rd with the funeral Mass following at 11:00 am. The services are to be held at St. Joseph Parish, 145 S. Millwood Ave., Wichita Ks. 67213 In lieu of flowers: Donations to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, or Lords Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019