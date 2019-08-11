|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Rhea, Debra K. "Debbie" 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family in Wichita, KS on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born September 18, 1954 in Kiowa, KS, Debbie was an only child and spent her early childhood in Hazelton, KS. She moved to Medicine Lodge, KS in 6th grade and graduated from Medicine Lodge High School. She married her high school sweetheart Terry Rhea on August 24, 1974, while both attending Southwestern College. She graduated from Southwestern and taught Elementary Physical Education in Wichita until the arrival of their children. Debbie was a former member of the Wichita Junior League and actively involved with her Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, with whom she made lifelong friends. She worked at Trio's and the Plaid Giraffe for 25 years, where she applied her design talent and love for beautiful home décor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Bower of Medicine Lodge, KS. She is survived by her husband, Terry Rhea; sons, Jared (Lily) and Andrew (Kate) Rhea; grandchildren, Atigun, Marelia, Blake, and Caroline Rhea; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends. Debbie loved her family, friends, grand-dogs, going "home" to the family farm, traveling, taking cruises, ski trips to Colorado, playing pitch, celebrating holidays and birthdays, enjoying great food, a simple walk around Bradley Fair and the lake, and just being with her family. According to Debbie, she "lived a good life" and only wished to see her grandchildren grow up. She will truly be missed by those who knew her, but especially by those who loved and appreciated her. When you think of her, she wants everyone to remember: "Don't you be sad!" Visitation at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, Thursday, August 15 from 5 - 7 pm. Funeral Services at Eastminster Presbyterian Church Friday August 16 at 10 am. Graveside Service to follow at the Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, KS at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Wichita Children's Home; Eastminster Presbyterian Church; or ClearPath Hospice. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
