Kelly, Debra was born March 8th, 1960 in Wichita, KS to Dallas & Carol Noel passed away in her home March 10th at the age of 59. She graduated from SouthEast High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from WSU. The majority of her career was in the aircraft industry. She was loved unconditionally by her domestic life partner James Carney. She will be carried in the hearts of her children, Sean, Danielle, Erin, Adam; grandchildren, Eric, Case, Joseph, Lorelai & Bishop; great-grandchild, Parker. Celebration of life will be held March 30th at Dawson United Methodist starting at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America would be appreciated.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019