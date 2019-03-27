Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Kelly. View Sign

Kelly, Debra was born March 8th, 1960 in Wichita, KS to Dallas & Carol Noel passed away in her home March 10th at the age of 59. She graduated from SouthEast High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from WSU. The majority of her career was in the aircraft industry. She was loved unconditionally by her domestic life partner James Carney. She will be carried in the hearts of her children, Sean, Danielle, Erin, Adam; grandchildren, Eric, Case, Joseph, Lorelai & Bishop; great-grandchild, Parker. Celebration of life will be held March 30th at Dawson United Methodist starting at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America would be appreciated.

Kelly, Debra was born March 8th, 1960 in Wichita, KS to Dallas & Carol Noel passed away in her home March 10th at the age of 59. She graduated from SouthEast High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from WSU. The majority of her career was in the aircraft industry. She was loved unconditionally by her domestic life partner James Carney. She will be carried in the hearts of her children, Sean, Danielle, Erin, Adam; grandchildren, Eric, Case, Joseph, Lorelai & Bishop; great-grandchild, Parker. Celebration of life will be held March 30th at Dawson United Methodist starting at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America would be appreciated. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close