Larkin, Debra L. (Gerhart) 63, passed away March 28, 2019. Debra was a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved puzzles, going to the casino, and watching baseball; especially the St. Louis Cardinals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Colette Gerhart. Debra is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Larkin; son, Jake Larkin; daughter, Mandy (Ethan) Jenkins; brother, Garry (Terri) Gerhart; sister, Donna Gerhart; grandchildren, Chase Jenkins, Bella Larkin and Tucker Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be given to the , 236 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019
