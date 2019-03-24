HAYSVILLE-Moses, Debra S. 65, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She retired from the Sedgwick County Clerk's Office. Visitation: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Debra is survived by her husband, Steve Moses; children, Colt Moses (Jamie); grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Kale, and Skylar; brother, Dusty Cherry (Katrina); nephew and niece, Jonathan Cherry and Sarah Cherry. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church, 3233 N Market, Wichita KS 67217.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra S. Moses.
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019