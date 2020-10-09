1/1
Dedra Fair
1957 - 2020
Dedra Fair
July 31, 1957 - October 4, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Dedra (DeDe) Richel Fair passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. DeDe was born on July 31, 1957 in Wichita, K.S. to Richard Elton and Susie Lea (Robertson) Fair. DeDe graduated from Wichita West High School in 1978, and then attended Wichita State University. Her hobbies included looming, painting, bowling, and listening to Garth Brooks. DeDe loved to camp and to be outdoors, and to spend time with her family. DeDe never let her disability slow her down or prevent her from doing anything she set her mind to, she was a natural born leader. She was kind and generous, anyone who came into contact with her immediately loved her. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Elton Fair. She is survived by her mother Susie Lea (Robertson) Fair, three sisters Debra Pile of Wichita, KS Dana (Keith) Leslie of Topeka, KS Delyn (Gary) Conner of Fort Worth, TX; 3 nephews; 6 nieces; 6 great-nephews; and 15 great-nieces. DeDe's memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 Ridgecrest Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179. The viewing will be from 10:00-10:40 AM at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Mount Washington Cemetery in Lenapah, OK on Thursday, October 8, 2020.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
