Fisher, Dee 84 of Wichita, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Curmit "Doc" Fisher, sons; Bob, Jim, and Tom (Shirley) Fisher, and daughter, Janel (Mark) Kreutzer. Rosary 9:00 a.m. Mass 9:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church on July 18, 2020. Private family internment in Dwight, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospital or the Alzeimer's Association of Kansas.