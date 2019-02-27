Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dee Jones. View Sign

CONWAY-Jones, Dee 76, of Conway passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born September 17, 1942 in England, Arkansas to Clarence and Rachel (Furr) Jones. Dee enjoyed traveling in his truck, camper or on a cruise, cooking and he especially loved dancing. He was an over the road truck driver who earned several awards, including the Million Mile Safety Award and was formerly on the Board of Directors for OOIDA. Dee felt it was important to share his faith with others and spent time as a missionary in Mexico. His love of God, country and family was evident in the actions of his everyday life. He is survived by his children, Sherry Jones, David Jones (Devonna), Stormi Funk (Alan), Misti Ryan (Joey), Sandi Martin (Bert); fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Duncan, Albert Jones, Billy Jones and numerous other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ruth Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conway Senior Center, 705 Siebenmorgen Road, Conway, Arkansas 72032. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 701 Garland Street, Conway. Graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Woodson Cemetery, 6211 Woodson Lateral Road, Little Rock.

