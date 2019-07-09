AUGUSTA-Sellers, Deeder (McAuley) 49, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Andover. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta. Deeder was born in Wichita, KS on January 9, 1970, to Deloris Rae (Hopper) and Darrell Landon McAuley. She was a financial advisor at Ascension - Via Christi. Survivors include: her father; sisters, Darrelynn Yeager and husband Marty of Augusta, KS, Dustin McAuley of Augusta, KS; niece, Morgan Yeager; fur nieces, Bailey and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 9, 2019