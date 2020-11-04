Delbert Garnand Hinckle, Jr.September 9, 1928 - November 2, 2020Bel Aire, Kansas - Hinckle, Delbert Garnand, Jr., 92, retired accounting and credit manager for the Kansas Turnpike Authority went to be with his Savior, The Lord Jesus, on November 2, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas to Delbert and Fern (Ericsson) Hinckle. He was married for 62 years to Gladys (Reiners) Hinckle, until her passing in 2019. He is survived by their two daughters, Sheila (Robert) Whetstone of Temple, Texas, and Angie (Alan) Herbert of Benton, Kansas. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private graveside. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, family will not be present. Memorials can be made to Moriah Class Missionary Fund c/o of First Evangelical Free Church or American Kidney Fund.