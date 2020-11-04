1/1
Delbert Garnand Hinckle Jr.
1928 - 2020
Delbert Garnand Hinckle, Jr.
September 9, 1928 - November 2, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - Hinckle, Delbert Garnand, Jr., 92, retired accounting and credit manager for the Kansas Turnpike Authority went to be with his Savior, The Lord Jesus, on November 2, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas to Delbert and Fern (Ericsson) Hinckle. He was married for 62 years to Gladys (Reiners) Hinckle, until her passing in 2019. He is survived by their two daughters, Sheila (Robert) Whetstone of Temple, Texas, and Angie (Alan) Herbert of Benton, Kansas. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private graveside. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, family will not be present. Memorials can be made to Moriah Class Missionary Fund c/o of First Evangelical Free Church or American Kidney Fund.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Your old classmate from RDH.
Marilyn Betzen
Friend
November 3, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathies to the Families! Our Prayers and thoughts are with you All. Your old classmate RDH. Marilyn
Marilyn Betzen
Friend
