Delbert H. Bosley
1928 - 2020
Bosley, Delbert H. Age 91, Army, Korean War Veteran, Retired Regional Manager, Cargill Grain Department, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years of marriage, Virginia Lee Bosley (Spear), daughters, Brenda Johnson (Gary) and Micha Schmidt (Kip), grandchildren, Holly Johnson-Page (Brian), Angela Johnson-Hudgins (Joshua), Jacob Schmidt, Lacey Schmidt (Ryan Orth) and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray J. Bosley and Rachel L. Bosley (Elliott) and his sisters Mary Waldrip and Pauline Plush. A service is pending. A memorial has been established with Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Road, Wichita, KS 67212.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 27, 2020
Micha and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Prayers for comfort and wonderful memories..
Linda Tunison
Friend
