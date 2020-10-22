Delbert Landes
October 17, 1926 - October 21, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - Mulvane - Landes, Delbert Orlando, 94, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1926 to parents, Fred and Nancy (Chance) Landes in Rose Hill, KS. Visitation: Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Monday, October 26th, 2020 at Friends Cemetery Rose Hill, Kansas. Delbert was a retired manager with the Internal Revenue Service. He later became a dairyman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; parents; sister, Audrey Leoma Rickey; and brother, Merlin. Delbert is survived by his two sons, Dwight (Kim) and Dale (Renie); five grandchildren, Emily, Evan (Caroline), Avery, Jeffrey, and Erika. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mulvane United Methodist Church, 107 S. Central Ave., Mulvane KS 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com