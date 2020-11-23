Delbert Powell

May 20, 1943 - November 21, 2020

Colwich, Kansas - Delbert Ray Powell, born May 5, 1943 in Clifty, Arkansas died on November 21, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Fern Powell and five children; Michael (Lola) Powell, Brian (Mary) Powell, Bonnie Joyce Powell, Wendy (Shane) Miles and Shawn (Stephanie) Powell. He is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Michelle Powell. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one eagerly expected in the spring. As a husband and father, Delbert set the bar high. His joyful heart and love for others is a standard for us all to aspire to. To say he will be missed is an understatement. In accordance with his feelings and safety for family and friends there will be no public service.





