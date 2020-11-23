1/1
Delbert Powell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Powell
May 20, 1943 - November 21, 2020
Colwich, Kansas - Delbert Ray Powell, born May 5, 1943 in Clifty, Arkansas died on November 21, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Fern Powell and five children; Michael (Lola) Powell, Brian (Mary) Powell, Bonnie Joyce Powell, Wendy (Shane) Miles and Shawn (Stephanie) Powell. He is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Michelle Powell. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one eagerly expected in the spring. As a husband and father, Delbert set the bar high. His joyful heart and love for others is a standard for us all to aspire to. To say he will be missed is an understatement. In accordance with his feelings and safety for family and friends there will be no public service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Colwich
213 W. Wichita
Colwich, KS 67030
(316) 796-0894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved