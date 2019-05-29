MESA, AZ-Wise, Delbert aged 81, passed away in Mesa, AZ May 25. Delbert was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Milton, Kansas, the son on Paul Wesley and Florence Bernice Wise. Delbert spent his career at KG&E where he forged many life-long friendships. After retirement, he and his beloved wife, Patricia, hit the road, truly enjoying life by traveling, doing craft shows, and proudly following their Air Force son Bryan and his family around the country. They finally landed in Apache Junction, Arizona and became permanent Snow-Birds. Delbert is survived by wife, Patricia; sister, Paulette and her husband, Perry; son Paul Bryan; granddaughter Alexandrea (Wise) Acocella and husband Eric; great-grandchildren Eli & Audrey; and many extended family members and close friends. There will be a private family viewing in Mesa this week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center - Gilbert, AZ. A celebration of his life is set for later this year in Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019