Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Wise. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MESA, AZ-Wise, Delbert aged 81, passed away in Mesa, AZ May 25. Delbert was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Milton, Kansas, the son on Paul Wesley and Florence Bernice Wise. Delbert spent his career at KG&E where he forged many life-long friendships. After retirement, he and his beloved wife, Patricia, hit the road, truly enjoying life by traveling, doing craft shows, and proudly following their Air Force son Bryan and his family around the country. They finally landed in Apache Junction, Arizona and became permanent Snow-Birds. Delbert is survived by wife, Patricia; sister, Paulette and her husband, Perry; son Paul Bryan; granddaughter Alexandrea (Wise) Acocella and husband Eric; great-grandchildren Eli & Audrey; and many extended family members and close friends. There will be a private family viewing in Mesa this week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center - Gilbert, AZ. A celebration of his life is set for later this year in Wichita.

MESA, AZ-Wise, Delbert aged 81, passed away in Mesa, AZ May 25. Delbert was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Milton, Kansas, the son on Paul Wesley and Florence Bernice Wise. Delbert spent his career at KG&E where he forged many life-long friendships. After retirement, he and his beloved wife, Patricia, hit the road, truly enjoying life by traveling, doing craft shows, and proudly following their Air Force son Bryan and his family around the country. They finally landed in Apache Junction, Arizona and became permanent Snow-Birds. Delbert is survived by wife, Patricia; sister, Paulette and her husband, Perry; son Paul Bryan; granddaughter Alexandrea (Wise) Acocella and husband Eric; great-grandchildren Eli & Audrey; and many extended family members and close friends. There will be a private family viewing in Mesa this week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center - Gilbert, AZ. A celebration of his life is set for later this year in Wichita. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close