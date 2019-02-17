LYONS, KS-Barrientos, Della Penelope formerly a resident of Lyons, Kansas for over fifty years, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 11, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She had been living at the Carlisle Naples Independent Living community for the past five years. The Celebration of Della's Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Lyons, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m. A full obituary is available at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are being handled by Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons.
Birzer Funeral Home Inc
214 West Ave S
Lyons, KS 67554
(620) 257-2211
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019