Delores Elizabeth Freund
COLWICH-Freund, Delores Elizabeth 91, passed away on August 6, 2020 at Mt Hope Nursing Center. She was born on May 23, 1928 in Colwich, KS to Nick and Lauerine (Dold) Freund. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Edwin Freund, Eileen Andra, Mildred Addis and Patricia Freund, nephews Dale Andra, Joe Andra, Gary Andra. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Venegas, Dan (Becky) Freund, Tim (Diana) Freund, Pat (Mark) Gilbert, Brian (Sheri) Addis, Lori (Scott) Ferguson, Mike (Tina) Andra, Ron Andra, Julie (Sean) McDonough. Numerous great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 am both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
