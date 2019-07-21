Cusick, Delores G. 94, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born June 15, 1925 to George and Clara (Jones) Webb in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph B. Cusick, Jr.; and son, Richard Dean Cusick. Delores is survived by her children, Joe (Josie) Cusick, Edward (Janice) Cusick, Kathy Cusick, and George (Nina) Cusick; sisters, Imogene Hust, Judy LeBlanc, and Carol (Bill) Denny; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019