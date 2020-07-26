Perkins, Delores J. "Dee" born in Topeka, KS on April 23, 1936, Delores passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 84. She married the love of her life, William Perkins on December 6, 1958. During her life time, Delores had careers as a realtor and was an award winning Avon representative. Delores will be remembered most as a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, and grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Perkins; parents, Edward and Crystal Phillips; and a grandson, Michael Van Horn. Delores is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Shaun) Gary and Diana (Mark) Van Horn; grandchildren, Chris (Amanda) Williams, Michelle Ferris, David Lassley, Matthew (Natalie) Van Horn, Megan (Manny) Barrera, Sharon Gary, Shannon Gary, and Sebastian Gary; and great-grandchildren, Daisy Barrera, Carter Ferris, Camden Ferris, and Luca Barrera. Private family services will be held on Monday, July 27, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. The family welcomes memorial contributions, in honor of Delores Perkins, mailed to the Goddard Education Foundation, 201 S. Main Street, Goddard, KS 67052 or online at www.goddardef.org
.