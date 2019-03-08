Jabara, Delores M. 86, passed away March 4, 2019. Memorial Service will be 3:00 pm, Monday at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Katherine Abraham; and sisters, Phyllis Mannering and Hedda Abraham. Survivors include children, Steven Jabara, Zaina (Jeff) Brown, and Jeffry Jabara; brother, N.J. Abraham; grandchildren, Victoria, Jocelyn, and Kadin; great-grandchild, Owyn; and numerous other family members. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019