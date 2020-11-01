Delores Robertson

July 3, 1930 - October 25, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Delores June Robertson

Wichita, Kansas

Delores June Robertson, 90, Wichita, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Survivors: 6 children, Dean (Janet) Robertson, Dick (Cristy) Robertson, Cathy (Bill) Holden, Laura Ledsinger, Robin (Joy) Robertson, Bobbi (Tom) Jolly; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: her husband, B. Dale Robertson, 1 great-granddaughter, Kendall Goff and 1 son-in-law, Vincent Ledsinger.

Celebration of life: 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene, Wichita, KS.

Visitation: 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Old Mission Funeral Home, Wichita, KS

Memorial: Anyone wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers may give to the Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store