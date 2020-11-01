1/1
Delores Robertson
1930 - 2020
Delores Robertson
July 3, 1930 - October 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Delores June Robertson
Wichita, Kansas
Delores June Robertson, 90, Wichita, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Survivors: 6 children, Dean (Janet) Robertson, Dick (Cristy) Robertson, Cathy (Bill) Holden, Laura Ledsinger, Robin (Joy) Robertson, Bobbi (Tom) Jolly; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her husband, B. Dale Robertson, 1 great-granddaughter, Kendall Goff and 1 son-in-law, Vincent Ledsinger.
Celebration of life: 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene, Wichita, KS.
Visitation: 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Old Mission Funeral Home, Wichita, KS
Memorial: Anyone wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers may give to the Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
1 entry
October 31, 2020
Our condolences to all the family and friends. We sense the great loss of Aunt Delores a great example of love and grace. She will be missed greatly.
Will and Mary Haworth
Family
