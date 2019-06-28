Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delphine "Del" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Smith, Delphine "Del" of Wichita, former teacher, union organizer and social justice activist, died peacefully on the 20th of June, at home, in the company of close friends. Del grew up on a farm near Carlton, Ks and, after graduating from Dickinson County Community High School in 1949, she attended Kansas State University, majoring in journalism. She worked as a general assignments reporter for the Wichita Eagle and then briefly for the fledgling CBS affiliate, KWCH. After obtaining her teaching certificate, she worked as a public school teacher for ten years at Mueller Elementary School. Del was active in staffing and managing Democratic campaigns during the early 1970s. Her involvement in the Wichita National Education Association led to her working as a Uniserv Director for the Arkansas Education Association for eight years. In 1984 she moved to California and, after retirement from the Long Beach Family Medicine Residency Program, she returned to Wichita. During her retirement, Del focused on issues which affect women with active support for Trust Women, the National Organization for Women and advocacy for the Equal Rights Amendment. She had a passion for words and wrote sharp, witty and insightful poetry. She was an ordained Buddhist priest, and a passionate member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Wichita. Del inspired others to live with integrity and perseverance. She believed in the power of self-reflection, and she encouraged others to personal growth. Del had a great sense of humor and she laughed easily and often. If Del were with us today, she would sign off with her favorite tag line, "Peace Joy and Equanimity". She is survived by her brother John Atkinson and her son Scott Smith.

Smith, Delphine "Del" of Wichita, former teacher, union organizer and social justice activist, died peacefully on the 20th of June, at home, in the company of close friends. Del grew up on a farm near Carlton, Ks and, after graduating from Dickinson County Community High School in 1949, she attended Kansas State University, majoring in journalism. She worked as a general assignments reporter for the Wichita Eagle and then briefly for the fledgling CBS affiliate, KWCH. After obtaining her teaching certificate, she worked as a public school teacher for ten years at Mueller Elementary School. Del was active in staffing and managing Democratic campaigns during the early 1970s. Her involvement in the Wichita National Education Association led to her working as a Uniserv Director for the Arkansas Education Association for eight years. In 1984 she moved to California and, after retirement from the Long Beach Family Medicine Residency Program, she returned to Wichita. During her retirement, Del focused on issues which affect women with active support for Trust Women, the National Organization for Women and advocacy for the Equal Rights Amendment. She had a passion for words and wrote sharp, witty and insightful poetry. She was an ordained Buddhist priest, and a passionate member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Wichita. Del inspired others to live with integrity and perseverance. She believed in the power of self-reflection, and she encouraged others to personal growth. Del had a great sense of humor and she laughed easily and often. If Del were with us today, she would sign off with her favorite tag line, "Peace Joy and Equanimity". She is survived by her brother John Atkinson and her son Scott Smith. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close