Kim, Delta Mae loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, into the presence of Jesus Christ her Savior. Delta's life began on Christmas Day, December 25, 1942, on a ranch in rural Oklahoma. Early in her life, her family moved to Hominy, Oklahoma, where she grew up, attending Hominy schools. She graduated from Hominy High School in 1960. Delta believed in Jesus Christ and, by public testimony of her faith, was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Hominy, Oklahoma. Following high school, Delta came to Wichita to attend American Business College and studied business and secretarial courses. While a student at the American Business College, she became friends with Bob Kim. Their friendship grew, and they were married on July 21, 1962. Theirs was a marriage of 56 wonderful years. Delta began her career as a Traffic Clerk for Cargill, Inc. She relocated with Bob to Evanston, IL, where she was employed by Evanston General Hospital. At Evanston Hospital, she was directly involved in establishing the Ward Secretary Program and served as an instructor until her return to Wichita. Delta was also employed at Sears Catalog Call Center where she made many lasting friendships. Even though she excelled at all of her employments outside of the home, her greatest love was and enjoyments came from being a homemaker, cooking, baking, sewing and providing a loving home for her family. In addition to providing a loving home for her family, she also loved providing child care from her home, which she did for over 20 years. Over the years, Delta lovingly cared for many children treating them like they were her own, caring, teaching and guiding them by showing love for each of them. Delta had a special love for animals, especially her American Eskimo dogs, which were very dear to her. Delta enjoyed serving her church by teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, being an Awana leader, and Church Nursery Supervisor. She also enjoyed participating in her daughter's and grandchildren's school activities, PTO, Brownie leader, and many field trips. Delta's life journey ended after a 15-year battle with cancer and multiple surgeries. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Ruth Dooling; sister, Frona Fae Dooling; brothers, Melvin and Ralph Dooling. Delta is survived by her husband of 56+ years, Robert "Bob" of the home; daughter, Deborah Collazo of Wichita; grandsons, Billy Roman, Kyle Roman, and Aaron Collazo; six great-grandchildren; aunts, Nadine Blackwell and Norma Chambers; sister-in-law, Cathy Dooling; nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will from from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at GraceFirst. Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Hoffnungsau Cemetery, Inman, KS. Memorials have been established with: GraceFirst, 14725 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67230; Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

