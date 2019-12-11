Delton "Guy" Parker (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS
67206
(316)-684-8200
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
KECHI-Parker, Delton "Guy" age 56, Johnson Controls assembler, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Guy was born August 9, 1963 in Wichita, the son of Quin "Ed" and Rita (Langley) Parker. Survivors include: his parents; sisters, Cherri Christensen and Jo Lynn Parker; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Home Health and Hospice of Kansas, 7607 E. Harry Street, Wichita, KS 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
