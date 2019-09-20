King, Dena Lee 83, retired secretary for USD 259, passed away on September 19, 2019. She was an accomplished violinist, winning Missouri State Champion and was known as "Dreamy Dena". Dena enjoyed camping and traveled with her husband, Hobert, for over 25 years as snowbirds. She was a member of Wichita Heights Baptist Church, but also attended services at Grassland Estates. Dena was preceded by her parents, Gordon and Leota Bradbury. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Hobert; daughters, Sherry (Kim) Hulstine, Donna (Eddie) Mauldin, Marianne (Gary) Cook, and Renae Dixon; devoted service dog and companion, Marshmallow; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 2-4 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral service is 10:00 am Monday, September 23, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019