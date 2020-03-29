Bengston, Denis F. 71born August 19, 1948, died March 20, 2020. Denis past away due to complications of diabetes and a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by an oldersister Kay Rudzinski, of Portland, Oregon and a younger sister, Trish Pieprzak of St. Clair, Michigan. Denis was a graduate of Kendall School of Design, Grand Rapids, MI and spent most of his career as a successful Interior Designer. He was last employed at The First Place in Wichita, Kansas. Denis enjoyed collecting fine and folk art and lovedcollecting antiques. In December you would find Denis roaming the streets of Wichita as Santa Claus along with his good friend Polly Broyles who would play his Mrs. Claus. We will miss his wonderful sense of humor and his booming voice. If you wish to contribute a memorial please do so to the Sedgwick County Humane Society. Denis loved the company of his cats.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020