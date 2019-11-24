Denise Elizabeth Ashford

GARDEN PLAIN-Ashford, Denise Elizabeth 54 passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Augusta Frisco Train Depot, 618 State St., Augusta, KS 67010, Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Denise was born in Wichita, KS on July 18, 1965. Her parents were the late Virginia and John Lang. She worked for the Wichita School District for many years, most recently as a computer tech para educator at Benton Elementary School. She was married to Richard Ashford and he survives her. She is also survived by: son, Christopher Ashford (Anna Gatz); grandson, Christian Ashford; sisters, Angela Myers, and Julie Miller-Steiner.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019
