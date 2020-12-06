1/1
Denise J. Garcia
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise J Garcia
January 10, 1956 - November 30, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Denise J Garcia, 64, of Derby, KS, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Funeral services will be held 1pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, KS. Her burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. Denise Garcia (Bellerive) was born in Salina, KS to Melvin and Clara Bellerive on January 10, 1956. Denise went to school at Sacred Heart High School in Salina, KS. She married Gary S. Garcia on April 24, 1976. Denise was a teaching assistant for many years at Bartlett Elementary. Denise Garcia is survived by husband, Gary Garcia; children, Melanie (Tyler) and Jeremy; siblings, Iris, Mike, Sharon, Charlene, Brian, and Janelle. Memorials may be given or sent to Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. The family of Denise Garcia wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Harry Hynes Hospice and Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Burial
Hill Crest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Denise was such a special person. Years ago when I was just starting my career- she was the very first professional client I had. In this world it’s hard to find people that lift you up, but Denise believed in me. Over the years we shared so many laughs- and I’m sure her haircut got better too. I will miss her so much. My prayers are with her wonderful family.
Renee Ternes
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you. Aunt Denise will be greatly missed. She was always a delight to be around at the family gatherings.
With love, Steph Jr and Adam
Stephanie & Adam Bellerive
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved