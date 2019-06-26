TOPEKA-Evans, Denise Rae 53, Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Denise was born January 19, 1966 in Pratt, the daughter of Raymond and Beverly (Alexander) Fulton. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1984, received her BBA from Washburn University in 1988 and her MBA in 1997. She was a member of Alpha Kappa chapter of Delta Gamma at Washburn University. She had worked at Martin Tractor Company, Security Benefit, Payless Shoe Source and most recently for the State of Kansas, Department of Revenue, all in Topeka. She enjoyed playing Bunco, cross-stitching, and reading in her spare time. Denise married James S. Evans on August 12, 1989 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include daughters Mackenzie and Taylor, both of Topeka; mother, Beverly Alexander; and brother, Keith (Debbie) Fulton, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her father. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association - Mid America Chapter. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019