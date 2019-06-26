Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Rae Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TOPEKA-Evans, Denise Rae 53, Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Denise was born January 19, 1966 in Pratt, the daughter of Raymond and Beverly (Alexander) Fulton. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1984, received her BBA from Washburn University in 1988 and her MBA in 1997. She was a member of Alpha Kappa chapter of Delta Gamma at Washburn University. She had worked at Martin Tractor Company, Security Benefit, Payless Shoe Source and most recently for the State of Kansas, Department of Revenue, all in Topeka. She enjoyed playing Bunco, cross-stitching, and reading in her spare time. Denise married James S. Evans on August 12, 1989 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include daughters Mackenzie and Taylor, both of Topeka; mother, Beverly Alexander; and brother, Keith (Debbie) Fulton, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her father. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association - Mid America Chapter. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

TOPEKA-Evans, Denise Rae 53, Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Denise was born January 19, 1966 in Pratt, the daughter of Raymond and Beverly (Alexander) Fulton. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1984, received her BBA from Washburn University in 1988 and her MBA in 1997. She was a member of Alpha Kappa chapter of Delta Gamma at Washburn University. She had worked at Martin Tractor Company, Security Benefit, Payless Shoe Source and most recently for the State of Kansas, Department of Revenue, all in Topeka. She enjoyed playing Bunco, cross-stitching, and reading in her spare time. Denise married James S. Evans on August 12, 1989 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include daughters Mackenzie and Taylor, both of Topeka; mother, Beverly Alexander; and brother, Keith (Debbie) Fulton, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her father. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association - Mid America Chapter. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close