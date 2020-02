AUGUSTA-Haskin, Dennis Charles age 69, retired 26 year Boeing and Spirit employee, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. A gathering of friends and family to tell stories and share memories will be held at a future date. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Billie" and Genevee Haskin; father-in-law, Lloyd Junior Barnes; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Barnes. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie; sons, Kristopher Haskin (Devin) and William Haskin; grandchildren, Owen and Freyja; brother, Troy Haskin; sister Gevelle Runyan (Jeff); niece and nephews, Amber, Adam and Mason; sister-in-law, like a sister, Linda Barnes (Michael Roccaforte); sister-in-law, Donna Klenke (Ray); and friends, Kay, Larry, Lori, Dick, Joann, Dane, Linda, Tyrone, Jimmie, Virginia Ball, Loleta Knipp and Wanda Fails. A memorial has been established with the American Legion Post #81 in El Dorado, to honor his father, Charles, and George Ball. Donations may also be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com