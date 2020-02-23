AUGUSTA-Haskin, Dennis Charles age 69, retired 26 year Boeing and Spirit employee, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. A gathering of friends and family to tell stories and share memories will be held at a future date. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Billie" and Genevee Haskin; father-in-law, Lloyd Junior Barnes; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Barnes. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie; sons, Kristopher Haskin (Devin) and William Haskin; grandchildren, Owen and Freyja; brother, Troy Haskin; sister Gevelle Runyan (Jeff); niece and nephews, Amber, Adam and Mason; sister-in-law, like a sister, Linda Barnes (Michael Roccaforte); sister-in-law, Donna Klenke (Ray); and friends, Kay, Larry, Lori, Dick, Joann, Dane, Linda, Tyrone, Jimmie, Virginia Ball, Loleta Knipp and Wanda Fails. A memorial has been established with the American Legion Post #81 in El Dorado, to honor his father, Charles, and George Ball. Donations may also be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020