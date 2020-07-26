Gast, Dennis E. 82, life loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a friend to all who knew him and well-versed in all things manly. A retired Boeing Aeronautical Engineer, a life-long Lutheran and best friend to his wife Coleen of 59 years. Celebration of Life Service 10:30am, Wednesday, Central Community Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Emma Gast; brothers, Lou and Bob Gast; and grandson, Sean Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Coleen; son, Michael (Dana) Gast; daughter, Lisa (Rick) Phillips; grandchildren, Alisa (Brendan) Oleson, Austin (Christian) Gast, and Calvin Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ava and Crew Oleson and Rowan Gast. Memorials to Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
