Dennis E. Gast
Gast, Dennis E. 82, life loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a friend to all who knew him and well-versed in all things manly. A retired Boeing Aeronautical Engineer, a life-long Lutheran and best friend to his wife Coleen of 59 years. Celebration of Life Service 10:30am, Wednesday, Central Community Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Emma Gast; brothers, Lou and Bob Gast; and grandson, Sean Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Coleen; son, Michael (Dana) Gast; daughter, Lisa (Rick) Phillips; grandchildren, Alisa (Brendan) Oleson, Austin (Christian) Gast, and Calvin Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ava and Crew Oleson and Rowan Gast. Memorials to Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Central Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
